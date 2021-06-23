Escape London to Tring, England in just 40 minutes
Taking just 40 minutes by train from central London, you’ll find burrowed in the Chiltern hills a picturesque countryside town called Tring, boasting easy access to some of the most beautiful walking trails, cycling routes and waterways. Not forgetting the quaint Victorian high street as well as the Natural History Museum, this town does not fail to take you back in time, offering the perfect escape from the bustling city of London.passionpassport.com