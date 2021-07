Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on June 23. Chico city leaders have agreed on a plan for sheltering the homeless on a patch of land near the Chico airport. The plot of land will have an area where people can park their cars or RVs, tents, and will have two 275 gallon water tanks, portable restrooms and more. The city will now present this location to a judge on July 2.