Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court sides with high school cheerleader who cursed online

By Ariane de Vogue, Devan Cole, CNN
Gwinnett Daily Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court ruled in favor of a former high school cheerleader who argued that she could not be punished by her public school for posting a profanity-laced caption on Snapchat when she was off school grounds. The case involving a Pennsylvania teenager was closely watched to see how the...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#The Supreme Court#School Administrators#Mahanoy Area High School#Bloomsburg University#Cnn Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Hamilton County, OHwvxu.org

Supreme Court Decision Halts Hamilton County Evictions Again

In a back-and-forth battle between the federal government and Hamilton County courts, the federal government is winning. The Supreme Court voted Tuesday to not lift the eviction moratorium and extended it through the end of July. In the county, however, officials resumed evictions about six weeks ago citing a now-defunct Tennessee court ruling.
Congress & CourtsNewswise

"Supreme Court Backs Cursing Cheerleader, But It's a Narrow Ruling," Explains @KenPaulson1, Director of @FreeSpeechMTSU.

When it comes to the free speech rights of students, it’s still 1969 in the U.S. Supreme Court. Today the court ruled 8-1 in favor of a disgruntled high school cheerleader who profanely posted her thoughts about the cheerleading program on Snapchat. That led to a one-year suspension from the program for Brandi Levy, the 14-year old who shared her disappointment at not making the varsity squad by declaring “F--- school, f---- cheer. f---everything.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The 74

‘The Supreme Court Sided With Students’: High Court Affirms Off-Campus Speech Rights While Balancing School Efforts to Combat Cyberbullying

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. A Pennsylvania school district violated a high school cheerleader’s First Amendment rights when officials punished her for a profane, off-campus social media post, the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a high-profile case that could affect how schools across the country discipline students for their online behaviors.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Supreme Court rules in favor of cheerleader who published vulgar Snapchat post in First Amendment case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a Pennsylvania public school wrongly suspended a cheerleader over a vulgar social media post. The court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman when she expressed her disappointment over not making the varsity cheerleading team on Snapchat with a string of curse words and a raised middle finger.
Congress & CourtsVox

The Supreme Court just made Citizens United even worse

In its infamous decision in Citizens United v. FEC (2010), the Supreme Court tossed a bone to lawmakers seeking to regulate money in politics. With a few exceptions, Citizens United stripped the government of its power to limit the amount of spending on elections, especially by corporations. But the decision also gave the Court’s blessing to nearly all laws requiring campaigns and political organizations to disclose their donors.
Arizona StateFox News

Supreme Court upholds Arizona voter fraud protections

The Supreme Court upheld Arizona voting rules that restrict ballot harvesting and the submission of provisional ballots outside of one’s home precinct, following a challenge from the Democratic National Committee. In a 6-3 decision on Tuesday, the court ruled that neither the policy requiring provisional ballots to be completely disregarded...
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Supreme Court slaps down the CDC’s power grab

The Supreme Court this week rightly put the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on notice that the agency doesn’t have the vast powers it claims. Yes, the high court’s 5-4 decision allowed the CDC’s eviction ban to live on for its last month — but only because Justice Brett Kavanaugh took the pragmatic stance that ending it early would be too disruptive.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How blistering dissents help some Americans trust the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday released its decision in the closely watched Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee. The court ruled that Arizona’s election laws that throw out ballots cast in the wrong precinct and ban ballot harvesting do not violate the Voting Rights Act. Justice Elena Kagan wrote a scathing dissent in the split decision, which included the six conservative justices on one side and the three liberal justices on the other. She accused the majority opinion of inhabiting a “law-free zone” and ignoring the text of the Voting Rights Act to base “its decision on a list of mostly made-up factors.”
Congress & CourtsPine Tree

Supreme Court Upholds Arizona Voting Law. Justice Alito Delivered the Opinion of the Court.

Washington, DC…In these cases, we are called upon for the first time to apply §2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to regulations that govern how ballots are collected and counted. Arizona law generally makes it very easy to vote. All voters may vote by mail or in person for nearly a month before election day, but Arizona imposes two restrictions that are claimed to be unlawful. First, in some counties, voters who choose to cast a ballot in person on election day must vote in their own precincts or else their ballots will not be counted. Second, mail-in ballots cannot be collected by anyone other than an election official, a mail carrier, or a voter’s family member, household member, or caregiver. After a trial, a District Court upheld these rules, as did a panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. But an en banc court, by a divided vote, found them to be unlawful.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The Supreme Court just delivered a major win for election integrity

On Thursday, the Supreme Court saved the Voting Rights Act. That’s not what you’re hearing in most of the media, but it’s true. The court prevented the important civil rights law from becoming a partisan tool as Democratic National Committee lawyer Marc Elias and other leftist groups had hoped. The court rejected their effort to graft disparate impact theories onto a law that was designed to protect real-world impediments to the ballot box.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court deals blow to American democracy

CNN — Eight years ago, the US Supreme Court gutted a major portion of the Voting Rights Act in its infamous Shelby County v. Holder decision, making it easier for states with a history of voter discrimination to enact new onerous voting rules. States like Georgia and Texas took notice, passing strict new voter ID laws, absentee ballot rules and a host of other provisions that make it harder for some people to vote.
California Statebloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Strikes Down California Donor-Disclosure Rule (2)

A divided U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a California requirement that charities list the names and addresses of their top donors in filings with the state, saying the rule violates the Constitution’s First Amendment. The 6-3 ruling is a victory for two conservative groups -- the Thomas More Law Center and...