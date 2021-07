Aniplex and CyberConnect2 have shown the official cover of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, which will appear on the cover of the title in physical format when it hits Japanese stores this October 14th in order to PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 Y PC via Steam. On the occasion of the information, both parties have confirmed that Japanese players will be able to get several editions; each with different prices and characteristics. At the beginning of this news you can see the new game trailer.