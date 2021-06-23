Cancel
Bird migration takes plants in wrong direction to cope with climate change

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMigratory birds carry most seeds in the wrong direction to help plants cope with climate change, new research shows. The study, published in Nature, reveals that the vast majority of plants from European woodlands are dispersed by birds migrating to warmer latitudes in the south, while far fewer are dispersed by birds migrating north.

#Climate Change#Bird Migration#Migratory Birds#Nature#European#The University Of C Diz#The University Of Exeter#Aaas#Eurekalert
Irvine, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

UCI Study: Drought, Climate Change Helping to Kill Off Plant Species

IRVINE (CNS) - UC Irvine scientists conclude in a study released today that climate change is contributing to the dying-off of plant species. The researchers, who focused on 5,000 square miles surrounding Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, found that from 1984 through 2017, vegetation in the deserts declined by about 35% and 13% in the mountains, according to the study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences.
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

Changing climate proves challenging for people, plants

It was a normal day for Marcya Hill-Brown as she watered her plants. Less than a week later, they burned. Two weeks later, they were completely dead. Last year this was not an issue. The probable cause for this drastic shift: climate change. According to the National Centers for Environmental...
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: Planting extra trees will boost rainfall across Europe

Planting extra trees to combat climate change across Europe could also increase rainfall, research suggests. A new study found that converting agricultural land to forest would boost summer rains by 7.6% on average. The researchers also found that adding trees changed rainfall patterns far downwind of the new forests. The...
Animalsinsideedition.com

Jumping Worms Spreading Through North America, Ecologist Suggests a Kitchen Ingredient to Get Rid of Them

Earthworms are good for the soil, but so-called jumping worms, an invasive species from Asia, can devastate gardens and forests, and they are spreading across North America. “They're found in 37 states, as far as we know now, as well as Ontario.” says Brad Herrick, ecologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum. “ ...[I]f you get a bunch of jumping worms together, they'll probably be able to get off the ground, maybe an inch. So, not very high, but an inch is pretty high for a little jumping worm, [but] it's when you have a lot of them in one area, it's pretty creepy.”
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Secret to weathering climate change lies at our feet

AMHERST, Mass. - Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently discovered that the ability of agricultural grasses to withstand drought is directly related to the health of the microbial community living on their stems, leaves and seeds. "Microbes do an enormous amount for the grasses that drive the world's...
WildlifeBBC

Clues to how birds migrate using Earth's magnetic field

The mystery of how birds migrate long distances over land and sea is a step closer to being cracked. By studying robins, scientists have found clues to how birds sense the Earth's magnetic field. Just as you might reach for a magnetic compass to find which way is north or...
Animalsearth.com

Birds are moving plants in the wrong direction through seed dispersal

Plants and animals are increasingly shifting their ranges northward toward cooler latitudes to cope with climate change and to escape rising temperatures. But in a new study led by the University of Exeter, researchers have found that many migratory birds are moving plants in the wrong direction through seed dispersal.
Animalswildlife.org

As the climate changes, are monarchs changing, too?

The western monarch butterfly population has been decreasing on its usual breeding grounds throughout the West. Last winter, overwintering numbers were the lowest ever recorded. But that may not mean the population is in as much danger as we might think. In a commentary published in Animal Migration, one scientist...
Environmentcaliforniaagtoday.com

Climate Change Affecting Water Availability

Unfortunately, California has had a lot of experience in dealing with drought. While that is not new to the state, what has changed are temperatures, which have a big impact on how we manage our water resources. Dr. Safeeq Khan is a water and watershed sciences extension specialist with the University of California Ag and Natural Resources.
AnimalsNature.com

Migratory birds aid the redistribution of plants to new climates

Birds that travel long distances can disperse seeds far and wide. An assessment of the timing and direction of European bird migration reveals how these patterns might affect seed dispersal as the planet warms. Barnabas H. Daru ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-2115-0257 0. Barnabas H. Daru is in the Department of Life Sciences,...
WildlifeFuturity

Are bird body changes tied to early migration? Nope

New research indicates that changes to birds’ bodies are not connected to their earlier migrations, just happening in parallel. When researchers reported last year that North American migratory birds have been getting smaller over the past four decades and that their wings have gotten a bit longer, the scientists wondered if they were seeing the fingerprint of earlier spring migrations.
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: Brecon carbon offset project planting giant sequoia

Nearly 500 saplings of the world's largest tree, the giant sequoia, have been planted in Brecon. The team behind the One Life One Tree project said it could be the largest plantation of its type in Europe and that every tree would offset a person's lifetime carbon footprint due to its size and lifespan.
AnimalsNature.com

Limited potential for bird migration to disperse plants to cooler latitudes

Climate change is forcing the redistribution of life on Earth at an unprecedented velocity1,2. Migratory birds are thought to help plants to track climate change through long-distance seed dispersal3,4. However, seeds may be consistently dispersed towards cooler or warmer latitudes depending on whether the fruiting period of a plant species coincides with northward or southward migrations. Here we assess the potential of plant communities to keep pace with climate change through long-distance seed dispersal by migratory birds. To do so, we combine phenological and migration information with data on 949 seed-dispersal interactions between 46 bird and 81 plant species from 13 woodland communities across Europe. Most of the plant species (86%) in these communities are dispersed by birds migrating south, whereas only 35% are dispersed by birds migrating north; the latter subset is phylogenetically clustered in lineages that have fruiting periods that overlap with the spring migration. Moreover, the majority of this critical dispersal service northwards is provided by only a few Palaearctic migrant species. The potential of migratory birds to assist a small, non-random sample of plants to track climate change latitudinally is expected to strongly influence the formation of novel plant communities, and thus affect their ecosystem functions and community assembly at higher trophic levels.
Environmentchantillynews.org

Finding middle ground on climate change

Pictures of polar bears on floating sheets of ice have caused many to become invested in the climate change discussion. Some believe the changes made to the arctic habitat have been devastating, but others say the damage is overblown. One of the more discussed matters of climate change is the...
Environmentstardem.com

Climate change realities

The author claims that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide during the last 70 years “would make no difference in the temperature of the Earth.” The author goes on to claim that “The Earth has been cooling in the past few years by an aggregate of 0.7 degrees Celsius” (1.2 degrees Fahrenheit). Here is the reality:

