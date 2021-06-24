Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

China's Ant highlights distinction between NFTs and cryptocurrencies

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wchrI_0ad3gJvD00
A thermal imaging camera is seen in front of a logo of Ant Group at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group sought to draw a distinction on Wednesday between non-fungible tokens (NFTs) available on its platforms and cryptocurrencies currently subject to a crackdown by Beijing, after users expressed confusion.

Ant, the Jack Ma-controlled fintech group, put on sale two NFT-backed app images via its payment platform Alipay and the items quickly sold out on Wednesday.

Ant's adoption of non-fungible tokens caused confusion on social media where they were linked to virtual currencies such as bitcoin, which have the same underlying technology.

"Alipay selling NFT products. Isn't that illegal transaction?" one comment posted on Twitter-like Weibo said.

Ant, which is undergoing a government-ordered revamp restructuring after the collapse of its mega-IPO last year, said on Wednesday that non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies were two different things. read more

NFTs have exploded in popularity this year, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars.

"NFT is not interchangeable, nor divisible, making it different by nature from cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin," said a spokesperson at AntChain, the Ant unit that develops blockchain-based technology solutions.

He said that NFTs can be used to create a unique signature for digital assets.

Winston Ma, NYU Law School adjunct professor, also highlighted the confusion over the nature of NFTs.

"Are NFTs virtual currencies? Or, are NFTs certificates for virtual currencies? And more importantly, are NFTs securities? These are the questions that no major digital economy's legislature has ever answered," Ma said.

In addition to app images, NFT digital artworks are also auctioned on Alibaba's platform that can be accessed by Ant's Alipay app. AntChain said in product agreements that it provides blockchain technologies to NFT products.

The artworks are copied in storage space designated by AntChain, and are marked with distinct, blockchain-based certificates that define ownership of the digital assets.

China has over the past month intensified a campaign against cryptocurrency trading and mining, part of efforts to fend off financial risks. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

112
Followers
167K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Cryptocurrencies#Ipo#Mining#Ant Group#Fintech Group#Nft#Alipay#Twitter#Nyu Law School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Bitcoin
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Technology
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
Marketszycrypto.com

Why China’s Move Against Bitcoin Is Turning Out To Be The Best Thing Ever For The Crypto Market

Bitcoin’s price suffered another tumble this week following the latest developments in China on the cryptocurrency front. The Chinese government had warned of its intention to crack down on mining in the country and it’s since been reported that more than 90 percent of the PRC’s mining capacity has been shut down as lots of mines have seen closures in the Sichuan province.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Why Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) Now And What They Could Mean For Climate Change? (1/2)

This is the first of two articles. You can find the second article here, which focuses more on how Central Bank Digital Currencies could abate climate change outcomes. Mike Novogratz, founder of Galaxy Digital, recently quipped, “bitcoin is a report card on how central banks are doing.” Could one of the emerging Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) trump Bitcoin’s card? With the impending climate change remit for Central Banks, what could CBDC mean for climate change?
Marketsbitcoin.com

China's Oldest Exchange Exits Bitcoin Business Amidst Regulatory Pressures

BTCC, ostensibly the first cryptocurrency exchange established in China, exited the bitcoin trading business last week. According to statements, this was the result of the continued regulatory pressure Beijing is exerting on cryptocurrency businesses. The company will now transition to blockchain-related endeavors. BTCC Closes Its Exchange Business. BTCC, the company...
GamblingFingerLakes1

NFTs and cryptocurrencies for casino gaming

New blockchain technologies are revolutionizing our world in many ways. One way is by rapidly changing the ways that we make transactions online. One group of people who has realized the incredible potential of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain tools is Bitcoin casino operators. In a modern online cryptocurrency casino, there...
ChinaPosted by
Newsweek

Digital Yuan, Part of China's Big Bet on Blockchain, Could 'Upend Rules of Global Commerce'

There is no stage bigger than the Olympics, for the athletes and the host country. Modern China announced its arrival 13 years ago when 2,008 synchronized drummers wowed the world at the Beijing Summer Olympics opening ceremonies. In February, China is expected to use the Beijing Winter Olympics to unveil a creation of intense international interest: the digital yuan, the first major central bank digital currency, or CBDC.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

AgBank falls in step with China's cryptocurrency crackdown

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Agriculture Bank of China (AgBank), the country’s third largest lender by assets, said on Monday that it was following guidance from the central bank to clamp down on cryptocurrency trading and mining activities. AgBank is the first major state bank to make a public statement against cryptocurrencies...
Marketswmleader.com

China tells banks to stop supporting cryptocurrency

China has expanded its clampdown on cryptocurrencies, telling banks and payments platforms to stop supporting digital currency transactions. That follows an order on Friday to shut down Bitcoin mining operations in Sichuan province. The price of Bitcoin slumped by more 10% on Monday but stabilised in Asian trading on Tuesday.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Highlights Of China’s Space Program Progress

Function(e,i,n,s){var t="InfogramEmbeds",d=e.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];if(window[t]&&window[t].initialized)window[t].process&&window[t].process();else if(!e.getElementById(n)){var o=e.createElement("script");o.async=1,o.id=n,o.src="https://e.infogram.com/js/dist/embed-loader-min.js",d... Highlights Of China’s Space Program Progress is available to both Aviation Week & Space Technology and AWIN subscribers. Subscribe now to read this content, plus receive critical analysis into emerging trends, technological advancements, operational best practices and continuous updates to policy, requirements and budgets. Already a...
Currenciesistockanalyst.com

Is There Any Difference Between a Digital Currency and a Cryptocurrency

Often people consider cryptocurrency as a digital currency because the transactions are done digitally, and the process is somewhat similar, but despite being a digital currency, cryptocurrency has several major differences that distinguish digital currency from cryptocurrency currency. The cryptocurrency was created to lift the drawbacks of digital currency, and...
Marketsthewealthrace.com

China’s Cryptocurrency Mining Crackdown Intensifies, Spreads To Sichuan

Holding a troublesome stance on cryptocurrencies, China has issued an order to crack down on crypto mining operations in Sichuan’s southwest province, Reuters reported. What Occurred: On Friday, the Sichuan department of the Nationwide Growth and Reform Fee (NDRC) and the Sichuan Vitality Bureau ordered cryptocurrency mining initiatives closed within the main mining heart.
Economypingwest.com

In China, cryptocurrency is ousted, but blockchain lives on

Empowered by blockchain technology, China is at the forefront of digital fiat currency development. In spite of that, Beijing's ambition goes much more beyond being the first country in the world to implement its Central Bank Digital Currency. On June 8, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) released...
Economytechnonu.com

China cuts the power and cryptocurrencies fall again

The relationship between China and cryptocurrencies is of the love-hate type and there are, at least for the moment, no signs that this is going to change. The love part is due to the fact that, at present, China concentrates the vast majority of the mining force globally. Although there are data that contradict each other, making it difficult to give an exact number, all estimates place China above 50%, with data that oscillate, in general, between 60% and 90%. Whether the real value is closer to one or the other, in any case it is an excessive weight in this new economy.
MarketsTelegraph

Bitcoin tumbles as China cracks down on cryptocurrency mining

Bitcoin sank 11pc to a two-week low on Monday in the wake of an intensifying crackdown on cryptocurrencies by Chinese authorities. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency fell as low as $31,886 before recovering slightly to about $32,200. The sell-off reverberated across the crypto spectrum, dragging down other coins, with Ethereum down 13pc to $1,950 while meme-inspired Dogecoin also fell 12pc to $0.22.