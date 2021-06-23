Cancel
Public Health

Skin reactions after COVID-19 vaccination: Rare, uncommonly recur after second dose

BOSTON - Skin problems such as itchiness, rashes, hives and swelling can occur in some individuals after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, but it's not clear how common these reactions are or how frequently they recur with a subsequent vaccination. Research by led by allergists at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) now provides encouraging indications that the reactions are rare, and that even when they do occur with an initial COVID-19 vaccination, they seldom recur after receiving a second vaccine dose.

Public HealthKESQ

Man gets extremely rare diagnosis after Covid-19 vaccine

ELMIRA, New York (WENY) — Every now and then, the CDC publishes reports of people developing extremely rare conditions after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. After getting vaccinated, one local man was diagnosed with a disease so uncommon, experts say there’s a one in a million chance of getting it. In...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Rash, Itch After COVID Vaccine Rare & Quickly Resolves

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Rashes, itchiness and other skin problems can develop after people receive COVID-19 vaccines, but such problems are rare and go away quickly, new research shows. For the study, the researchers looked at more than 40,000 employees of a...
Public HealthWSMV

CDC panel ties second doses of COVID-19 vaccines to heart issues

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - New data from the CDC this morning shows hundreds of reports of heart inflammation for some people after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC reports the cases appear to be happening for people who got either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Symptoms of the inflammation are happening more often after getting the second dose.
WorldMedscape News

COVID-19: Longer Delay for Second Oxford Vaccine Dose 'Improves Immune Response'

Delaying a second dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for longer than current practise leads to an enhanced immune response, scientists from Oxford University have said. A third dose of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine continues to boost antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, as well as increasing T-cell responses, according to results in...
Pharmaceuticalsinews.co.uk

Moderna vaccine 72% effective against Covid after just one dose

A single dose of the Moderna vaccine is 72 per cent effective against symptomatic disease from coronavirus in the under-40s, new research has revealed. Data published by Public Health England (PHE) shows the effectiveness for the Moderna jab was higher than for Pfizer/BioNtech, which was 61 per cent effective against symptomatic disease after one dose.
Public HealthMedPage Today

FDA to Add Warning on Rare Myocarditis Risk After COVID Vaccination

Given the reported cases of myocarditis in young people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, FDA will include a warning statement about the risks and characteristics of this rare condition, an agency representative said at CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting on Wednesday. Data presented by CDC staff estimated...
Public HealthNarcity

Over 200 People In Niagara Have To Get A Repeat COVID-19 Vaccine Dose After Saline Mix Up

Niagara Region Public Health has asked 205 people to receive another dose of a COVID-19 vaccine after six people were accidentally injected with a saline diluent. In a statement, Niagara Region Public Health revealed that on June 16, six people were injected with a saline diluent instead of a COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Niagara Region Public Health clinic in Port Colborne. The saline diluent is a safe substance that is mixed in with the Pfizer vaccine before administration.
Pharmaceuticalsfox29.com

NIH begins study of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant recipients

BETHESDA, Md. - The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that it has begun an observational study to evaluate how pregnant or postpartum recipients react to COVID-19 vaccines. For the study, researchers will measure the development and durability of antibodies to fight COVID-19 in people who get vaccinated during...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Do heart medications affect COVID-19 outcomes?

Cardiovascular drugs do not affect COVID-19 outcomes--such as disease severity, hospitalizations, or deaths--according to an analysis of all relevant studies published as of November 2020. The findings are published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. Investigators included 429 studies in a qualitative analysis and 390 in a quantitative analysis.
Pharmaceuticalsinews.co.uk

Covid-19 vaccines: delaying second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca jab by almost a year ‘gives better protection’

Delaying a second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine by almost a year results in better protection against Covid-19, a study suggests. University of Oxford researchers found that delaying a second jab up to 45 weeks after the first results in increased antibody levels – a key part of the body’s immune response – offering greater flexibility in vaccination schedules. A third dose six months after the second resulted in a further increase in antibody levels, they also found, mitigating scientists’ concerns that the design of the Oxford vaccine would limit repeated use.
ScienceEurekAlert

Interleukin-6 antagonists improve outcomes in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

Findings from a study published today [6 July] in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) have prompted new World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations to use interleukin-6 antagonists in patients with severe or critical COVID-19 along with corticosteroids. A new analysis of 27 randomised trials involving nearly 11,000 patients...
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 hospitalization 'very uncommon' for vaccinated Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Very few fully vaccinated Ohioans have been hospitalized with COVID-19, health officials confirmed. Breakthrough cases represent a small fraction of COVID-19 deaths, according to officials. In Ohio, 19 fully vaccinated people with COVID-19 have died since March 2, Dr. Vanderhoff said. Hospitals say immunocompromised people are at...

