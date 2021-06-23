Italian Beef Sliders – Easy Summer Sandwich

When I was in college, the best bar in town was a two-room dive with pool tables, picklebacks (pickles, too!), and $1 Jell-O shots on the weekend. But the crowning jewel was their grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed from an old fruit presser, which was the base for the best greyhound cocktails I’ve had to date. At that time, I was just starting to become the salt fiend I am today, and carried around a little tin of flaky sea salt in my bag, to sprinkle on salads, fries, and even my sweet-tangy cocktails. Little did I know, when I added salt to that drink, I was essentially making a salty dog cocktail. A salty dog is a greyhound (that’s roughly one part vodka or gin to roughly four parts grapefruit juice, served in a rocks glass over ice) with a salted rim.