Italian Beef Sliders – Easy Summer Sandwich

By Tanji Patton
Houston Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese over-the-top sliders come together in under 30 minutes. You can use leftover steak from the night before or simply buy the John Soules Foods’ Sliced Beef Steak at your grocery store. The extra-thin, tender beef is piled on cushy buns and topped with all of the fixins of a Chicago-style Italian beef hoagie. Did we mention you can also make these sliders in advance? Assemble the mini-sandwiches in the baking dish and then pop in the refrigerator until you’re ready to bake. Serve them as a crowd-pleasing party bite or for dinner with a side of beef au jus for dipping. The recipe is here.

blog.chron.com
