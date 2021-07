A now deleted tweet posted by the Twitter account for indie game studio Blue Box last week has been the source of much discussion about the potential for a new Silent Hill game coming to the PS5. The company, which is based in the Netherlands, has been developing a survival horror title that is currently known as Abandoned, although this is apparently a working title. A teaser tweet from Blue Box asked followers what they thought the real name of the game was, offering up the clue “first letter S, last letter L”. Many instantly presumed the answer was Silent Hill, although "Survival" and "Sigil" have also been suggested as titles.