Adequate sleep is important in healing from illness. Sleep deprivation has been associated with a myriad of negative health effects, including impaired immune function, decreased pain tolerance, and delirium.1–3 Frequent interruptions to sleep additionally impact patient experience, a fact that has been recognized by the Child Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, which asks families for feedback on the quietness of the hospital environment at night.4 Perhaps underrecognized is the effect interruptions have on parents and caregivers who remain at bedside overnight.5,6 This becomes important as sleep deprivation, particularly over time, negatively impacts qualities such as optimism, trust, resilience, and ability to concentrate.7.