Club Junkie: Club changes at the Invitational

Rickie Fowler, who has missed two of the year’s first three majors due to on-course performance, has off-course “concerns” heading into the fourth and final. The eight-time winner internationally took issue Saturday with the Covid protocols at the Open Championship, which will be played in two weeks at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England. Among the guidelines, which were first reported by the Telegraph and come as the PGA Tour relaxes their own, are testing before and upon arrival at the tournament; restrictions on where players can stay and go before and after; a limit of four people per accommodation; and an “inner bubble” at the event. In addition, 34,000 people, nearly 80 percent capacity, will be in attendance.