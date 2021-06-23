Cancel
Golf

Club Junkie: Club changes at the Invitational

By GolfWRX Staff
GolfWRX
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayed in a club invitational and had to make a few club changes during last week’s Invitational that I played in. The driver was really good until it wasn’t, then had to bring in a reliever to finish the tournament. Each morning I was the guy on the range with multiple drivers as you would expect!

