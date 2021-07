A Pittsfield juvenile is facing firearms charges after officers were sent to investigate a noise complaint on Tuesday. Pittsfield Police received a noise complaint early Tuesday morning believed to be originating from the McKay Street Parking Deck in Pittsfield. According to the police department media report, Officers responding at around 5:30 Tuesday morning encountered 3 juvenile males that were seen loitering on the top level of the parking deck. One of the individuals appeared to have been the operator of a vehicle he was occupying.