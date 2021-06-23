Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Pleistocene sediment DNA reveals hominin and faunal turnovers at Denisova Cave

By Elena I. Zavala, Zenobia Jacobs, Benjamin Vernot, Michael V. Shunkov, Maxim B. Kozlikin, Anatoly P. Derevianko, Elena Essel, Cesare de Fillipo, Sarah Nagel, Julia Richter, Frédéric Romagné, Anna Schmidt, Bo Li, Kieran O’Gorman, Viviane Slon, Janet Kelso, Svante Pääbo, Richard G. Roberts, Matthias Meyer
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenisova Cave in southern Siberia is the type locality of the Denisovans, an archaic hominin group who were related to Neanderthals1,2,3,4. The dozen hominin remains recovered from the deposits also include Neanderthals5,6 and the child of a Neanderthal and a Denisovan7, which suggests that Denisova Cave was a contact zone between these archaic hominins. However, uncertainties persist about the order in which these groups appeared at the site, the timing and environmental context of hominin occupation, and the association of particular hominin groups with archaeological assemblages5,8,9,10,11. Here we report the analysis of DNA from 728 sediment samples that were collected in a grid-like manner from layers dating to the Pleistocene epoch. We retrieved ancient faunal and hominin mitochondrial (mt)DNA from 685 and 175 samples, respectively. The earliest evidence for hominin mtDNA is of Denisovans, and is associated with early Middle Palaeolithic stone tools that were deposited approximately 250,000 to 170,000 years ago; Neanderthal mtDNA first appears towards the end of this period. We detect a turnover in the mtDNA of Denisovans that coincides with changes in the composition of faunal mtDNA, and evidence that Denisovans and Neanderthals occupied the site repeatedly—possibly until, or after, the onset of the Initial Upper Palaeolithic at least 45,000 years ago, when modern human mtDNA is first recorded in the sediments.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pleistocene#Dna Profiling#Dna Analysis#Family Tree Dna#Middle Palaeolithic#Neanderthals#Holocene#Main And East Chambers#Supplementary Information
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
Scienceprofootballtalkline.com

3 Great Discoveries Relating Why We Are The Only Human Species

Three findings in recent days have just changed what we knew about the origin of the human race and of our own species, Homo sapiens . It is possible – some experts say – that we should discard this concept to refer to ourselves, since these discoveries suggest that we are a Frankenstein with pieces of other human species with whom not so long ago we shared a planet, sex and children.
ScienceNature.com

The structure of ORC–Cdc6 on an origin DNA reveals the mechanism of ORC activation by the replication initiator Cdc6

The Origin Recognition Complex (ORC) binds to sites in chromosomes to specify the location of origins of DNA replication. The S. cerevisiae ORC binds to specific DNA sequences throughout the cell cycle but becomes active only when it binds to the replication initiator Cdc6. It has been unclear at the molecular level how Cdc6 activates ORC, converting it to an active recruiter of the Mcm2-7 hexamer, the core of the replicative helicase. Here we report the cryo-EM structure at 3.3 Å resolution of the yeast ORC–Cdc6 bound to an 85-bp ARS1 origin DNA. The structure reveals that Cdc6 contributes to origin DNA recognition via its winged helix domain (WHD) and its initiator-specific motif. Cdc6 binding rearranges a short α-helix in the Orc1 AAA+ domain and the Orc2 WHD, leading to the activation of the Cdc6 ATPase and the formation of the three sites for the recruitment of Mcm2-7, none of which are present in ORC alone. The results illuminate the molecular mechanism of a critical biochemical step in the licensing of eukaryotic replication origins.
ScienceEurekAlert

New fossils reveal previously unknown population of archaic hominin from the Levant

In two companion studies, researchers reveal a previously unknown population of archaic hominin- the "Nesher Ramla Homo" - from a recently excavated site in Israel dated to roughly 140,000 to 120,000 years ago. Analysis of both the fossils and associated artifacts from the site suggests that the group represents a last surviving population of Middle Pleistocene Homo, characterized by a distinctive combination of Neanderthal and archaic human features and technology that until only recently was linked to more modern Homo lineages. It's been assumed that Neanderthals originated and thrived on the European continent well before the arrival of modern humans. However, recent evidence suggests a genetic contribution from a yet unknown non-European group, indicating a long and dynamic history of interaction between Eurasian and African hominin populations. Here, Israel Hershkovitz, Yossi Zaidner and colleagues present fossil, artifact, and radiometric evidence from the Levant region of the Middle East that illustrates this complexity. According to Hershkovitz et al., the newly discovered Nesher Ramla Homo exhibits anatomical features that are more archaic than contemporaneous Eurasian Neanderthals and the modern humans who also lived in the Levant. The findings indicate that this archaic lineage may represent one of the last surviving populations of Middle Pleistocene Homo in southwest Asia, Africa and Europe. In the companion study, Zaidner et al. provide the archaeological context of the new fossils, reporting on the associated radiometric ages, artifact assemblages and the behavioral and environmental insights they offer. Zaidner et al. show that the Nesher Ramla Homo were well versed in technologies that were previously only known among H. sapiens and Neanderthals. Together, the findings provide archaeological support for close cultural interactions and genetic admixture between different human lineages before 120,000 years ago. This may help explain the variable expression of the dental and skeletal features of later Levantine fossils. "The interpretation of the Nesher Ramla fossils and stone tools will meet with different reactions among paleoanthropologists. Notwithstanding, the age of the Nesher Ramla material, the mismatched morphological and archaeological affinities, and the location of the site at the crossroads of Africa and Eurasia make this a major discovery," writes Marta Lahr in an accompanying Perspective.
ScienceNature.com

Daily briefing: DNA in Denisova Cave soil records several human species

Denisovans, Neanderthals and modern humans left genetic traces in the iconic Denisova Cave. Plus, a quantum compass in birds’ eyes might help them navigate, and coronavirus clues found in deleted sequences. Flora Graham. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature readers, would you like to...
ScienceScience Now

Middle Pleistocene Homo behavior and culture at 140,000 to 120,000 years ago and interactions with Homo sapiens

You are currently viewing the abstract. Our understanding of the origin, distribution, and evolution of early humans and their close relatives has been greatly refined by recent new information. Adding to this trend, Hershkovitz et al. have uncovered evidence of a previously unknown archaic Homo population, the “Nesher Ramla Homo” (see the Perspective by Mirazon Lahr). The authors present comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analyses of fossilized remains from a site in Israel dated to 140,000 to 120,000 years ago indicating the presence of a previously unrecognized group of hominins representing the last surviving populations of Middle Pleistocene Homo in Europe, southwest Asia, and Africa. In a companion paper, Zaidner et al. present the radiometric ages, stone tool assemblages, faunal assemblages, and other behavioral and environmental data associated with these fossils. This evidence shows that these hominins had fully mastered technology that until only recently was linked to either Homo sapiens or Neanderthals. Nesher Ramla Homo was an efficient hunter of large and small game, used wood for fuel, cooked or roasted meat, and maintained fires. These findings provide archaeological support for cultural interactions between different human lineages during the Middle Paleolithic, suggesting that admixture between Middle Pleistocene Homo and H. sapiens had already occurred by this time.
ScienceDiscovery

Ancient DNA Reveals New Evidence, Changing What We Know About Human Evolution

In the anthropology world, it's been known for two decades that our Neanderthal and Denisovans ancestors once inhabited Denisova Cave, which is located up in the mountains of Siberia. Through the years, scientists have excavated bones, teeth, stone tools, and jewelry that date back to 300,000 years ago. However, in a recent study in the journal Nature, new evidence has surfaced that modern humans may have overlapped with our ancestors and in the same cave, too.
WildlifeScience Daily

DNA data and modelling reveal potential spread of invasive species

Scientists have found that a marine invasive species - a sea squirt that lives on rocky shores - could spread along 3,500 kilometers of South American coastline if climate change or human activities alter sea conditions. FULL STORY. Scientists at the University of Southampton have found that a marine invasive...
ScienceScience Now

A Middle Pleistocene Homo from Nesher Ramla, Israel

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Our understanding of the origin, distribution, and evolution of early humans and their close relatives has been greatly refined by recent new information. Adding to this trend, Hershkovitz et al. have uncovered evidence of a previously unknown archaic Homo population, the “Nesher Ramla Homo” (see the Perspective by Mirazon Lahr). The authors present comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analyses of fossilized remains from a site in Israel dated to 140,000 to 120,000 years ago indicating the presence of a previously unrecognized group of hominins representing the last surviving populations of Middle Pleistocene Homo in Europe, southwest Asia, and Africa. In a companion paper, Zaidner et al. present the radiometric ages, stone tool assemblages, faunal assemblages, and other behavioral and environmental data associated with these fossils. This evidence shows that these hominins had fully mastered technology that until only recently was linked to either Homo sapiens or Neanderthals. Nesher Ramla Homo was an efficient hunter of large and small game, used wood for fuel, cooked or roasted meat, and maintained fires. These findings provide archaeological support for cultural interactions between different human lineages during the Middle Paleolithic, suggesting that admixture between Middle Pleistocene Homo and H. sapiens had already occurred by this time.
WildlifeNature.com

Phylogeography of Prunus armeniaca L. revealed by chloroplast DNA and nuclear ribosomal sequences

To clarify the phytogeography of Prunus armeniaca L., two chloroplast DNA fragments (trnL-trnF and ycf1) and the nuclear ribosomal DNA internal transcribed spacer (ITS) were employed to assess genetic variation across 12 P. armeniaca populations. The results of cpDNA and ITS sequence data analysis showed a high the level of genetic diversity (cpDNA: HT = 0.499; ITS: HT = 0.876) and a low level of genetic differentiation (cpDNA: FST = 0.1628; ITS: FST = 0.0297) in P. armeniaca. Analysis of molecular variance (AMOVA) revealed that most of the genetic variation in P. armeniaca occurred among individuals within populations. The value of interpopulation differentiation (NST) was significantly higher than the number of substitution types (GST), indicating genealogical structure in P. armeniaca. P. armeniaca shared genotypes with related species and may be associated with them through continuous and extensive gene flow. The haplotypes/genotypes of cultivated apricot populations in Xinjiang, North China, and foreign apricot populations were mixed with large numbers of haplotypes/genotypes of wild apricot populations from the Ili River Valley. The wild apricot populations in the Ili River Valley contained the ancestral haplotypes/genotypes with the highest genetic diversity and were located in an area considered a potential glacial refugium for P. armeniaca. Since population expansion occurred 16.53 kyr ago, the area has provided a suitable climate for the population and protected the genetic diversity of P. armeniaca.
ChemistryPhys.org

'LEGO' technique reveals the physics of DNA transport through nanopores

Polymers are long, chain-like molecules which are everywhere in biology. DNA and RNA are polymers formed by many consecutive copies of nucleotides coupled together. When being transported within or between cells, these biological polymers must pass through nanometre-sized holes called "nanopores". This process also underlies a rapidly developing method for...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Clever Experiment Reveals How Our Ancestors Used Lighting Sources in Caves

Tens of thousands of years ago, humans lived in and explored caves in very different ways to how we do it today. They may not have owned modern flashlights, but it doesn't mean they dwelled in complete darkness. To try and learn more about ancient cave-dwelling life - from the painting of rock art to socialization - a team of researchers has now recreated three common types of ancient lighting techniques: torches, grease lamps, and fireplaces. All three were used back in the Upper Paleolithic period starting about 50,000 years ago; the team then put their lights into practice, exploring the effects of...
ComputersNature.com

Observation of exceptional point in a PT broken non-Hermitian system simulated using a quantum circuit

Exceptional points (EPs), the degeneracy points of non-Hermitian systems, have recently attracted great attention because of their potential of enhancing the sensitivity of quantum sensors. Unlike the usual degeneracies in Hermitian systems, at EPs, both the eigenenergies and eigenvectors coalesce. Although EPs have been widely explored, the range of EPs studied is largely limited by the underlying systems, for instance, higher-order EPs are hard to achieve. Here we propose an extendable method to simulate non-Hermitian systems and study EPs with quantum circuits. The system is inherently parity-time (PT) broken due to the non-symmetric controlling effects of the circuit. Inspired by the quantum Zeno effect, the circuit structure guarantees the success rate of the post-selection. A sample circuit is implemented in a quantum programming framework, and the phase transition at EP is demonstrated. Considering the scalable and flexible nature of quantum circuits, our model is capable of simulating large-scale systems with higher-order EPs.
WildlifeNature.com

Revisiting a GWAS peak in Arabidopsis thaliana reveals possible confounding by genetic heterogeneity

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have become a standard approach for exploring the genetic basis of phenotypic variation. However, correlation is not causation, and only a tiny fraction of all associations have been experimentally confirmed. One practical problem is that a peak of association does not always pinpoint a causal gene, but may instead be tagging multiple causal variants. In this study, we reanalyze a previously reported peak associated with flowering time traits in Swedish Arabidopsis thaliana population. The peak appeared to pinpoint the AOP2/AOP3 cluster of glucosinolate biosynthesis genes, which is known to be responsible for natural variation in herbivore resistance. Here we propose an alternative hypothesis, by demonstrating that the AOP2/AOP3 flowering association can be wholly accounted for by allelic variation in two flanking genes with clear roles in regulating flowering: NDX1, a regulator of the main flowering time controller FLC, and GA1, which plays a central role in gibberellin synthesis and is required for flowering under some conditions. In other words, we propose that the AOP2/AOP3 flowering-time association may be yet another example of a spurious, “synthetic” association, arising from trying to fit a single-locus model in the presence of two statistically associated causative loci. We conclude that caution is needed when using GWAS for fine-mapping.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Ultrafast hole spin qubit with gate-tunable spin–orbit switch functionality

Correction to: Nature Nanotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-020-00828-6, published online 11 January 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, the dependence of the Rabi frequency of the hole spin qubit on the g-factor was stated incorrectly. We wrote that the Rabi frequency is proportional to the g-factor perpendicular to the external magnetic field (g⊥), but, in fact, it is the g-factor parallel to the external magnetic field (g||) as shown in ref. 25 (Golovach, V. N, Borhani, M. & Loss, D.). Thus, the following sentence has been amended from “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g⊥μBBeff(t)/2h, with g⊥ the g-factor along the direction of Beff and thus perpendicular to Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” to “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g||μBBeff(t)/2h, with g|| the g-factor along the direction of Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” Accordingly, the phrase “the g-factor along Bext,” has been deleted from the sentence starting “Here, fMW and PMW are kept fixed...”.
Medical & BiotechNature.com

Retraction Note: Transplantation of Mouse Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Podocytes in a Mouse Model of Membranous Nephropathy Attenuates Proteinuria

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-51770-0, published online 29 October 2019. The authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the authors reported several irregularities in the histopathology images presented, specifically:. Figure 3A: The H&E/PI panel looks identical to the PI/H&E (day 20) panel in Figure 4. Figure 3A: The MT/NT panel...
WildlifePhys.org

DNA sequencing from water and leech bloodmeals reveal viruses circulating in the wild

In a new scientific investigation headed by the German Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW), water from African and Mongolian waterholes as well as bloodmeals from Southeast Asian leeches were assessed for the ability to retrieve mammalian viruses without the need to find and catch the mammals. The scientists analyzed the samples using high throughput sequencing to identify known viruses as well as viruses new to science. Both approaches proved to be suitable tools for pandemic prevention research as they allow finding and monitoring reservoirs of wildlife viruses. For example, a novel coronavirus most likely associated with Southeast Asian deer species was identified. The results are published in the scientific journal Methods in Ecology and Evolution.
ScienceNature.com

Dairy-originated digestion-resistant and bioactive peptides increase the risk of hypertension: Tehran Lipid and Glucose Study

Milk-protein-derived bioactive peptides (BPs) have been proposed as modulators of different regulatory processes involved in blood pressure regulation. Studies on the long-term effects of BPs on blood pressure have not yet been conducted. We aimed to investigate the association of dairy-originated BPs with the risk of hypertension (HTN) in the Tehran Lipid and Glucose Cohort Study (TLGS). In this cohort study, 4378 subjects with a mean follow-up period of 3.1 years were included in the final analysis. Dietary intake, physical activity, demographic, and anthropometric data and blood pressure measurements were obtained for all participants. Various types of dairy-originated BPs were determined by an in silico method. High intake of total digestion-resistant and bioactive peptides (OR: 1.31, CI 95%: 1.01–1.70), dipeptides (OR: 1.33, CI 95%: 1.03–1.73), peptides with more than seven residues (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71), glycosylated residues (OR: 1.39, CI 95%: 1.07–1.80), highly hydrophilic peptides (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71), and low hydrophobic peptides (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71) was associated with an increased risk of HTN in the adjusted model. In addition, subjects in the higher tertile of anti-HTN peptide (OR: 1.33, CI 95%: 1.02–1.72) and antidiabetic peptide (OR: 1.35, CI 95%: 1.04–1.76) intake had a higher risk of HTN than those in the lower tertile. No significant association emerged between calcium intake from dairy and incident risk of HTN. Our results showed that the intake of some forms of digestion-resistant and BPs, such as anti-HTN peptides, dipeptides, and peptides with more than seven residues, can increase the risk of HTN in the TLGS population.
ScienceNature.com

An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Tuberculosis is one the oldest known affliction of mankind caused by the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Till date, there is no absolute single treatment available to deal with the pathogen, which has acquired a great potential to develop drug resistance rapidly. BCG is the only anti-tuberculosis vaccine available till date which displays limited global efficacy due to genetic variation and concurrent pathogen infections. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes vesicle (EVs) lie at the frontier cellular talk between pathogen and the host, and therefore play a significant role in establishing pathogenesis. In the present study, an in-silico approach has been adopted to construct a multi-epitope vaccine from selected immunogenic EVs proteins to elicit a cellular as well as a humoral immune response. Our designed vaccine has wide population coverage and can effectively compensate for the genetic variation among different populations. For maximum efficacy and minimum adverse effects possibilities the antigenic, non-allergenic and non-toxic B-cell, HTL and CTL epitopes from experimentally proven EVs proteins were selected for the vaccine construct. TLR4 agonist RpfE served as an adjuvant for the vaccine construct. The vaccine construct structure was modelled, refined and docked on TLR4 immune receptor. The designed vaccine construct displayed safe usage and exhibits a high probability to elicit the critical immune regulators, like B cells, T-cells and memory cells as displayed by the in-silico immunization assays. Therefore, it can be further corroborated using in vitro and in vivo assays to fulfil the global need for a more efficacious anti-tuberculosis vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy