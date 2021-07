LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. A June 3 article on United Press International reports on a study published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism, which found that obese patients were substantially more likely to suffer long-term effects of COVID-19 infection. Researchers found that 44% of obese patients in the study revisited a hospital for secondary illnesses related to their initial COVID-19 infection. The article also notes that obese patients are three times as likely to be hospitalized for the initial infection and 60% more likely to die from it. Southern California-based weight loss and medical center West Medical says obese patients’ disproportional risk for COVID-19-related complications and death highlights the extreme importance of losing excess weight.