Office of Marketing and Communications

Community cleanup scheduled for June 25

SAVANNAH (June 23) – Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter will host a community cleanup at Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue as part of her “2 Legit 2 Lit” campaign on Friday, June 25, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The campaign encourages Savannah residents to do two things: do not litter, and if you see litter, pick it up. The campaign focuses on commonly traveled and heavily trafficked areas in all six city districts and encourages volunteers, groups and organizations to adopt a spot.

The next cleanup will start at the intersection of Abercorn Street and DeRenne Avenue on Friday, June 25, at 9:30 a.m.

Volunteers are welcomed. No pre-registration is required, but masks are. The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will provide all litter collection materials.