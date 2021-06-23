Ten CCSD Student Athletes Honored by Positive Athlete Georgia
Ten Cherokee County School District student athletes have been honored by Positive Athlete Georgia!. The students have been honored with 2021 Positive Athlete Georgia Regional Awards by Positive Athlete Georgia, a subsidiary of Celebrate Positive LLC, which promotes the benefits of positivity to young athletes around the world. Hines Ward, a former Forest Park High School, University of Georgia and Pittsburgh Steelers football star, formed Positive Athlete with local businessman Scott Pederson.www.cherokeek12.net