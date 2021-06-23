Cancel
Georgia State

Ten CCSD Student Athletes Honored by Positive Athlete Georgia

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen Cherokee County School District student athletes have been honored by Positive Athlete Georgia!. The students have been honored with 2021 Positive Athlete Georgia Regional Awards by Positive Athlete Georgia, a subsidiary of Celebrate Positive LLC, which promotes the benefits of positivity to young athletes around the world. Hines Ward, a former Forest Park High School, University of Georgia and Pittsburgh Steelers football star, formed Positive Athlete with local businessman Scott Pederson.

