PHFA accepting bids for purchase of mixed-use development tax credits

By Liz Carey
pennbizreport.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) announced Monday that it would be accepting bids for the purchase of $3 million in mixed-use development tax credits. The funds collected from successful bidders will be used to construct or rehabilitate mixed-used developments throughout Pennsylvania. The winning bidders can use the tax credits to reduce their state tax liability. Bidders can be companies, organizations, or individuals. The PHFA intends to raise as much money as possible from the sale of the tax credits to invest in community revitalization projects. Projects receiving funding would be selected through a competitive Request for Proposals later this year.

