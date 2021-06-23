PHFA accepting bids for purchase of mixed-use development tax credits

Woodstock planning commissioners will consider a variance request Thursday for the development of a mixed-use center with a proposed 179 apartments near Highway 92. The property under consideration in the case is just over six and a half acres and is located at 207-209 Woodpark Place. The proposed use of the land is for 179 apartments in three buildings with a maximum height of four stories, as well as a handful of commercial components, like a coffee shop and co-working space in one of the buildings. The development is also planned to include what were called “jewel box” commercial buildings, stand-alone commercial buildings with just one tenant, according to city staff. The development also includes a designed streetscape, a central pedestrian plaza, an amenity area and a pair of small parks.