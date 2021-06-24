Spend a full week with Fascinating Activities at Fulco Library on June 21 – 27

Gunnar Ridderström/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Join a full week of virtual and outdoor programs for all ages! These exciting programs will be held on June 21 - 27, 2021.

The global pandemic limits people to do outdoor activities. However, by joining a week of virtual programs at Fulco Library, your days will be spent with excitement. The provided programs are as follows:

1. Monday, June 21

Let's Get Cooking: Documentaries for Foodies.

Provide a list of great documentaries that will whet the appetite of any foods.

At 3:00 p.m. EST via Facebook.

2. Tuesday, June 22

Book Break: Adult Story-Time.

Join for a reading of Stuff You Should Know: The Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Thing by Josh Clark.

At 10:00 a.m. EST via Facebook.

3. Wednesday, June 23

Maker Wednesday: Toilet Paper Roll Cactus.

Learn how to create a cool paper roll pencil holder that looks like a cactus.

At 2:00 p.m. EST via Facebook.

4. Thursday, June 24

Imagination Station: Story-Time for Ages 6 – 8

The theme of the story-time is Lessons from the Magical Yet by Angela DiTerlizzi.

At 2:00 p.m. EST via Facebook.

5. Friday, June 25

All Booked Up: YA Book Talks

YA Lovers, let's dive into Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust.

At 3:00 p.m. EST via Instagram.

Book Stream for Tweens: Fan Art Fridays!

We are taking a look at your favorite artwork in this episode of Fan Art Fridays.

At 4:00 p.m. EST via YouTube.

7. Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27

Book Stream for Tweens: Middle Grade Book Talks

Spend the whole weekend with Without Refuge by Jane Mitchell.

At 4:00 p.m. EST via YouTube.

Save the dates and enjoy the fun and learning activities with Fulco Library.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.