Atlanta, GA

Spend a full week with Fascinating Activities at Fulco Library on June 21 – 27

Posted by 
Sophie-Ann McCulloch
Sophie-Ann McCulloch
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WdoPN_0ad3asA200
Gunnar Ridderström/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Join a full week of virtual and outdoor programs for all ages! These exciting programs will be held on June 21 - 27, 2021.

The global pandemic limits people to do outdoor activities. However, by joining a week of virtual programs at Fulco Library, your days will be spent with excitement. The provided programs are as follows:

1. Monday, June 21

Let's Get Cooking: Documentaries for Foodies.

Provide a list of great documentaries that will whet the appetite of any foods.

At 3:00 p.m. EST via Facebook.

2. Tuesday, June 22

Book Break: Adult Story-Time.

Join for a reading of Stuff You Should Know: The Incomplete Compendium of Mostly Interesting Thing by Josh Clark.

At 10:00 a.m. EST via Facebook.

3. Wednesday, June 23

Maker Wednesday: Toilet Paper Roll Cactus.

Learn how to create a cool paper roll pencil holder that looks like a cactus.

At 2:00 p.m. EST via Facebook.

4. Thursday, June 24

Imagination Station: Story-Time for Ages 6 – 8

The theme of the story-time is Lessons from the Magical Yet by Angela DiTerlizzi.

At 2:00 p.m. EST via Facebook.

5. Friday, June 25

All Booked Up: YA Book Talks

YA Lovers, let's dive into Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashardoust.

At 3:00 p.m. EST via Instagram.

Book Stream for Tweens: Fan Art Fridays!

We are taking a look at your favorite artwork in this episode of Fan Art Fridays.

At 4:00 p.m. EST via YouTube.

7. Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27

Book Stream for Tweens: Middle Grade Book Talks

Spend the whole weekend with Without Refuge by Jane Mitchell.

At 4:00 p.m. EST via YouTube.

Save the dates and enjoy the fun and learning activities with Fulco Library.

Sophie-Ann McCulloch

Sophie-Ann McCulloch

IN THIS ARTICLE
