5 Secrets To Keep Those Pesky North Dakota Mosquitos Away

This morning when I let my pup outside to do her business, I actually had a mosquito land on my arm. As dry as we have been, I ALMOST felt sorry for the creature, and let him take a drink of me. However, my animal instincts kicked in, and he's no longer on this earth. I also saw one last evening on our front porch, so there's defiantly a new hatch of the little blood suckers. We did receive a half inch of rain last Saturday night, and what little standing water we have must of done the trick.