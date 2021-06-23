Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

What Is the Song in the Trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad’?

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Is the Song in the Trailer for ‘The Suicide Squad’?. The Suicide Squad’s release date is rapidly approaching after a five-year wait. The standalone sequel to Suicide Squad will be released in theaters in the United Kingdom on July 30 and in the United States on August 6. HBO Max will also be able to view the movie.

washingtonnewsday.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Belle Reve#Nazi#Joelkinnaman#Jamesgunn#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesheroichollywood.com

New ‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Confirms Bloodsport’s Superman Connection

The new trailer for James Gunn’s upcoming film The Suicide Squad has confirmed Superman’s connection to Idris Elba’s character, Bloodsport. Originally Idris Elba was set to replace Will Smith as Deadshot for The Suicide Squad due to Smith’s commitments to other projects. Eventually, it was decided that Elba would play a new character altogether so Smith could have the option to reprise the role. For the longest time, no one seemed to know exactly who Elba was playing until his character was revealed to be Bloodsport; a relatively obscure Superman antagonist who first appeared in the late 1980s.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Suicide Squad: brutal final trailer of the craziest group of antiheroes in cinema

The Suicide Squad (The Suicide Squad), the new movie by Warner Bros. Y DC directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) presents its brutal and crazy final trailer a little over a month before its premiere in theaters in Spain (also through HBO Max in the United States). And it does so with a new trailer full of unreleased scenes, others already seen in previous previews and some other surprises.
Moviestoofab.com

'Leaked' Suicide Squad Trailer Teases Superman Connection, Project Starfish

The stars of The Suicide Squad "leaked" a brand new trailer online. In the James Gunn-directed film, a band of supervillains team up to save the world from a giant starfish -- yes, you read that correctly. Starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Viola Davis, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson and more, the movie hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.
TV & VideosGamespot

How To Watch The Suicide Squad On HBO Max: Release Date, Subscription Cost, And More

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is only about a month away from releasing in theaters. As a Warner Bros. movie, though, you can also stream it on HBO Max on release day, August 6. The Suicide Squad falls somewhere between a reboot and sequel, but the trailers thus far have shown a lot more promise than the 2016 original. If you're looking forward to DC's next movie, we have all of the streaming details you need to know below.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Magazine Covers Offer New Look at The Suicide Squad

Empire Magazine Revealed the August Issue Covers Featuring the Cast of James Gunn’s R-Rated DC Super Villain Team-up The Suicide Squad; look here…. Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US of A. Where the worst super villains are held and where they will do anything to get out – even joins the super secret, super shady task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Collect a collection of cons including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then heavily arm them and drop them (literally) on the remote enemy-soaked island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle full of militant adversaries and guerrilla fighters at every turn, the Squad is on a search and destruction mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them wear… and Amanda Waller’s government techs in their ears, following their every move. . And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (at the hands of their opponents, a teammate or Waller himself). If anyone makes bets, the smart money is against them – all of them.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Reveals The Hilarious Reason He Decided To Introduce Polka-Dot Man

When we first learned the names of the characters James Gunn was planning to introduce as new members of Task Force X, Polka-Dot Man stood out as one of the more bizarre choices. Debuting as a minor Batman villain back in the '60s, Abner Krill has always been treated as something of a punchline by comic book fans, and it seems that's the main reason Gunn decided to utilize him for The Suicide Squad!
MoviesTheHDRoom

Seven ‘The Suicide Squad’ Funko Pops! Revealed with Pre-Order

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. It’s a big day for Funko Pops! and major upcoming superhero films in both the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. Joining the newly unveiled Spider-Man: No Way Home Pops! unveiled this morning are seven Pops! for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.
EntertainmentCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Magazine Covers Feature A New Look At Task Force X, Jim Lee Artwork, & A Big Starro Tease

While all eyes may be on Black Widow right now, we're also just over a month away from getting to experience The Suicide Squad. Set to be released in both in theaters and on HBO Max, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the DC Comics adaptation, and we now have a closer look at each member of Task Force X on these cool new magazine covers shared by James Gunn.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Pop! Obsession: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Funkos Include Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, King Shark, & More

The first wave of Funkos for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are here, and already it’s more than we got for the 2016 movie. Eight figures are available for preorder now, including multiple versions of the team’s most popular supervillain, Harley Quinn, and one of its team leader, Rick Flag. Others including Ratcatcher II with her little rat Sebastian, Polka-Dot Man, King Shark, Peacemaker, and two versions of Bloodsport.
MoviesEmpire

James Gunn's Not-In-The-Suicide-Squad Playlist

As you'd expect from James Gunn, The Suicide Squad's soundtrack contains an assortment of bangers — none of which are on this playlist. Assembled exclusively for Empire, these are the songs that didn't quite make the final cut, and Gunn's reasons why. 1. ‘RUSTY CAGE’ – JOHNNY CASH. “When we...
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Post-Credits Scene Confirmed

July has arrived, which means that we're just over a month away from seeing James Gunn's foray into the DCEU on the big screen. Fans have been waiting patiently to see what the filmmaker behind The Guardians of the Galaxy does with his R-rated DC adventure, The Suicide Squad. We know there will be plenty of dark humor and mayhem, the film is also guaranteed to have at least one additional scene somewhere in the credits, a technique that has become a staple of comic book blockbusters.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Margot Robbie Talks Harley Quinn And Keeping Her In A Team Dynamic

Birds of Prey might not have been the gigantic hit Warner Bros. hoped for, but it certainly didn’t diminish the popularity of Harley Quinn. The character has her own mature animated series, and Margot Robbie is set to reprise the role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. But what happens to her on the big screen after that remains a real question.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

10 New High Quality Images from The Suicide Squad

Warner Bros. is really kicking up the marketing for The Suicide Squad now that we're heading into the final month before the release. We got a new trailer last week, and now we have a bunch of new images and a behind-the-scenes of the cast photo of everyone. It's going to be really interesting to see how this movie ends up getting received since the buzz so far for this movie has been really, really high.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Here's your exclusive look at the new Suicide Squad Funko Pops

DC's highly anticipated, supervillain-packed movie, The Suicide Squad (2021), is set to hit theaters in August. The Suicide Squad's new team includes familiar faces, with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn (arguably the most recognizable villain in the group) and Joel Kinnaman reprising his role as Rick Flag, the group's non-criminal leader. And while we won't see the return of fan-favorite Deadshot played by Will Smith, there will be plenty of new faces (and voices), joining the cast, including Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark.
MoviesComicBook

Viola Davis Reveals Margot Robbie's Surprising Reaction to Getting Rat From Jared Leto on Suicide Squad Set

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max next month and will see the return of some characters from the 2016 Suicide Squad, including Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. While director James Gunn has made it clear that you don't need to see the 2016 movie to understand his new one, the first film's cast are still sharing some stories from their original time together. In fact, Vogue recently profiled Robbie and featured a Suicide Squad set story from Davis.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Deathstroke is almost in the Suicide Squad, according to James Gunn

Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke seemed to be one of the DCEU’s most promising characters. However, he was pulled from the plans and almost came back, but no. After the premiere of The Justice League expectations of what would follow in the DCEU. However, despite having introduced a legion of villains in a scene in the film, the studio did not use those plans. Apparently these ideas had been proposed by Zack Snyder and taking the director out of the picture, there was no continuity for what was to come. Deathstroke, Lex Luthor and other characters, they did not reach to be explored.