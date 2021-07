Do you have any advice for taking care of aging parents who are independent but obstinate and willful?. Americans are living longer than ever – so much so that many people who are nearing retirement themselves are also tending to their aging parents. That job is much easier when they remain independent, but stubbornness about the changes that accompany aging can make things difficult. As you think about how to best support your parents, consider how the strategies you’ll suggest for them may also help you.