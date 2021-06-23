McLean’s Susosu Hydrogen Water Brings A Healing Korean Trend to NoVA
One of the hottest new health trends is one of the easiest to make a part of your daily routine. Countless East Asian studies (like this one) have delved into the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects of hydrogen water. It’s hasn’t been as thoroughly studied in the United States yet because the trend hasn’t taken off to the same extent it has in Asia. But Jheen Oh of McLean hopes that’s about to change.northernvirginiamag.com