Bottom Line: Bee’s Wrap in Middlebury Offers a Sustainable Alternative to Plastic Wrap in the Kitchen

As Vermonters emerge from the pandemic and begin to take stock, many may be inspired to purge the clutter. We'll cull our mask collections to a handful of favorites. We'll cancel subscriptions to niche streaming services such as Crunchyroll and Pluto TV. That trusty (and crusty) pair of work sweatpants will hit the dumpster, and we'll tire of the mountain of plastic to-go containers from a year-plus of takeout .