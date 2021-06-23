Cancel
Middlebury, VT

Bottom Line: Bee’s Wrap in Middlebury Offers a Sustainable Alternative to Plastic Wrap in the Kitchen

By Dan Bolles
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 10 days ago
As Vermonters emerge from the pandemic and begin to take stock, many may be inspired to purge the clutter. We'll cull our mask collections to a handful of favorites. We'll cancel subscriptions to niche streaming services such as Crunchyroll and Pluto TV. That trusty (and crusty) pair of work sweatpants will hit the dumpster, and we'll tire of the mountain of plastic to-go containers from a year-plus of takeout .

sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

A Sip of Summer: Kids From King Street Center Are Slinging Citrus on Church Street Once Again

At the bustling intersection of Burlington's Church and College streets, teens who attend the King Street Center are learning the finer points of entrepreneurship. Last Friday, clad in bright blue T-shirts, baseball caps, aprons and masks, three middle schoolers and one high schooler stood behind a kelly-green metal stand topped with stainless steel bowls piled high with lemons, limes and oranges. A sign below two striped umbrellas announced their product: "King Street Lemonade."
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Art review: Kaylynn Sullivan TwoTrees, BCA Center

The soundtrack may be the first thing visitors notice about "Falling Into Language: A Travelogue." That's the title of conceptual artist Kaylynn Sullivan TwoTrees' immersive installation of video and framed two-dimensional artworks in a second-floor gallery at Burlington's BCA Center. Accompanying an 18-minute video that TwoTrees created using her own...
Randolph, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Black Krim Tavern Closes in Randolph

After more than a decade, chef-owner Sarah Natvig is closing her farm-to-table restaurant, Black Krim Tavern, on Randolph's Merchants Row. She has accepted a position as culinary arts instructor in Randolph Technical Career Center's culinary arts and hospitality management program. The last day of dining at Black Krim will be...
Montpelier, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Bohemian Bakery Moving to Montpelier's Main Street

Bohemian Bakery sold its last flaky almond croissant at 78 Barre Street on June 27 before closing temporarily to move a few blocks to a new, larger space in the heart of Montpelier. Co-owner Annie Bakst said the bakery is tentatively scheduled to reopen in two adjoining storefronts at 81 and 83 Main Street on July 9 after a short break.
ComicsPosted by
sevendaysvt

Drawing Conclusions: Welcome to the Cartoon Issue

Berkeley Breathed's long-running comic strip "Bloom County" has lately delighted fans with a special cameo: Hobbes, the tiger from Bill Watterson's "Calvin and Hobbes." Published on Facebook, the strips portray Hobbes just as he was in Watterson's beloved strip — a mischievous stuffed tiger who sometimes comes to life. But rather than manifest through Calvin's imagination, Hobbes appears in the fictitious hamlet of Bloom County to Opus, the talking penguin — who initially dismisses the talking tiger as a hallucinatory side effect of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

The Archives to Open Second Bar-Arcade in Winooski

The games are back on at the Archives on College Street in Burlington. And starting next week, they'll also be up and running at the bar-slash-arcade's new outpost at 45 Main Street in Winooski. Seven Days. It will have the same focus on craft beer and cocktails as the Burlington...
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (6/30/21)

A big thank-you to Seven Days and its readers for recognizing our efforts at Outdoor Gear Exchange during this wild year and for the generous highlight in "Pandemic All-Stars: What Outdoor Store Helped You Gear Up for Adventures?. While this past year has been challenging for all of us in...
Vermont StatePosted by
sevendaysvt

Ryley Walker Talks Moving to Vermont and His New Album

There was a time, not long ago, when Ryley Walker was anointed as the new king of drunken folk artists. The singer-songwriter and guitarist had burst from the Chicago indie scene with 2015's Primrose Green, a record so in line with the modern folk world that Pitchfork claimed it placed Walker above other such luminaries as Sharon Van Etten and Hiss Golden Messenger.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

The Magnificent 7: Must See, Must Do, June 30 to July 6

This year's BTV July 3 Independence Day Celebration has special significance for Burlingtonians. After live music performances by locals Pontoon, Francesca Blanchard and Sambatucada!, Mayor Miro Weinberger leads a ceremony honoring those lost to COVID-19 and applauding the Queen City community's resilience. Fireworks light up the sky above Lake Champlain starting at 9:30 p.m.
AnimalsPosted by
sevendaysvt

The Bees’ Needs: Vermonters Are Protecting and Championing Imperiled Pollinators

For the first time ever, I've been watering the milkweed in my yard. Who waters native perennials, right? But rainfall was unseasonably low for the fourth spring in a row, and I wanted to be sure the plants could support thirsty pollinators. Sure enough, in a five-minute count last week, more than 10 species of bee, wasp, butterfly and moth flitted from flower to flower. Their buzzing bliss was a beautiful sound — and a relief.
Shelburne, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Hope Johnson’s Apian-Inspired Works are Abuzz with Color

The life of a bee is similar to that of a Vermonter, according to quiltmaker Hope Johnson. A worker bee will undertake several tasks in succession: cleaning, gathering food, guarding the hive. Vermonters, too, are keen on multitasking. To underscore her point, she repeated a Green Mountain State mantra: "Moonlight in Vermont or starve."