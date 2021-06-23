Cancel
Moore County, TN

Budget Fails Second Reading

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree council members were absent from Monday’s meeting that determined whether the amended budget for the 2021-2022 financial year would pass its second reading. At the previous meeting, the council had decided to drop the tax rate to 2.40 instead of 2.43. In addition to the changes that were made to meet the needs of the county, there are also expenses on the budget that have been mandated by the state. Because of this, there are some departments that absolutely must have additional funds in order to abide by the laws of the state.

