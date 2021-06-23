Light up the night in Rogersville

The City of Rogersville’s Independence Day Celebration starts on Saturday, June 26 with the parade beginning at 4 p.m. From 5 p.m. until dark, the community can enjoy food from a variety of food trucks, games, family friendly entertainment at the pavilion and more. At 7 p.m. folks can bring their own box turtle to participate in a turtle race. There will be four heats, with each winner taking home $5 in prize money. The fireworks show will go off at dusk. Those interested in having a booth, food truck, or would like to help sponsor can contact Kory Stucki at (417) 988-0810.