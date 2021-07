Jodi Picoult thought she was going to debut a Broadway musical in 2020, an adaptation of “Between the Lines,” a novel she co-authored with her daughter. You can probably guess the rest of the story: The pandemic upended those plans, along with the performing and publishing world at large. The bestselling author found herself hunkering down at home in the Upper Valley, venturing out for local hikes with neighbors who became part of her quarantine “bubble” but otherwise playing it extra cautious.