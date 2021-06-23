Cancel
Music

David Fainsilber, Arielle Lekach-Rosenberg & Micah Shapiro, 'Hashkiveinu'

By Frank Smecker
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 10 days ago
Three rabbis walked into a recording studio... No joke. Rabbis David Fainsilber of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, Arielle Lekach-Rosenberg of Minneapolis and Micah Shapiro of Philadelphia have been collaborating since their days at rabbinical school. And it shows. Just before the pandemic, the trio's enduring partnership in music, friendship and shared Jewish heritage culminated in the tightly arranged album Hashkiveinu.

www.sevendaysvt.com
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/
#Lekach#Jewish#Jcogs#Phrygian#Bessarabian#Black Ox Orkestar
