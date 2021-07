Ithaca, NY (WENY) -- The Ithaca Fire Department and Ithaca Police Department worked to extinguish a fire in an encampment known as “the Jungle”. Both departments were called out to the jungle around 1:00 AM Sunday for a reported structure fire. Once on scene officers say the encampment was engulfed in flames. Along with trying to put out the fire, police say there were small explosions and smells of chemicals that were feeding the fire.