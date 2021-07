I have a personal blind spot when it comes to the subject of finance. I realize this probably seems an odd thing to publish under the auspices of Forbes, but the whole field of investments and financial economics just doesn’t hold my interest, and information about it tends not to stick in my mind. It’s not that I don’t like money per se— I enjoy having money, and being able to buy things with it. But the various and sundry things people do to turn a little bit of money into a bit more money have never really been interesting to me. I’m happy to put the smallish amount of funds we have available for that sort of thing into index funds, and pretty much just leave it there.