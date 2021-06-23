3 Bookstores You Must Visit If You're in Kirkland in 2021

Unsplash

Kirkland is a community in the U.S. state of Washington's King County. It is a suburb east of Seattle with a population of 93,010 according to a 2019 census report, making it the county's sixth largest city and the state's thirteenth largest. Here are three of the most popular book stores in your area.

Twice Sold Tales

Twice Sold Tales is an underappreciated jewel. There are rows and rows of books, and exploring them is an experience. The owner is one of the nicest people I've met, as is the gentlemen who assists; they can help you find just what you're looking for, and more. They assist the local population, and you can see them purchasing used books from low-income retailers. Their book selection is excellent, and they often receive new (used) books. They have kittens, which are cute.

Third Place Books

Look no further if you're looking for a bookstore that offers more than impersonal rows of books. Third Place Books has founded on the premise that everyone needs three spaces in life: a place to live, a place to work, and a place where people from all walks of life and socioeconomic classes can connect. Third site, a purposefully built group of book lovers that offers a lively, relaxed, and healthy environment to shop, hang, lounge, rest, read, snack, laugh, and simply watch the world go by.

McDonald's Book Exchange

McDonald's Book Exchange is a fantastic bookstore with an excellent staff; let's keep it going! They are always able to assist you in locating anything you need, and they enjoy discussing books! The lady who runs the place is extremely nice.

In Conclusion

You'll adore these little bookstores! If you sell books to them, you will be given cash, which you will then use to help pay for most books in the shop. They have a fantastic collection of books, you will still find anything you want, and the staff is very helpful.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.