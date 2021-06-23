Weyerhaeusers Make Major Gift to Support Wilson Center Expansion

WILMINGTON, NC – Cape Fear Community College is thrilled to announce an exciting expansion to the Wilson Center. The development was announced at a special event held on Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 from 6-7 p.m. The event, which was attended by local dignitaries, college officials, supporters of the Wilson Center, and local media, featured comments by Mr. Jim Morton, president of Cape Fear Community College, as well as Shane Fernando, Vice President of Advancement and the Arts. In his comments, Fernando announced the lead donors – Henry and Roya Weyerhaeuser – and their generous gift of $500,000 to initiate the expansion project.