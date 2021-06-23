Cancel
Amherst, MA

Reactive and Inconsistent Practices Hamstring Efforts to Manage Invasive Plants in the United States

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMHERST, Mass. – As summer unfolds, more than 500 species of invasive plants will be taking root in fields, lawns, and gardens across the U.S. As plants continue to move north driven by climate change, the number of invasives will only increase. Unfortunately, inconsistent regulations that vary from state to state means that invasive plants have an edge on our attempts to control them. However, new research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published in the Journal of Applied Ecology suggests that we already have an answer in hand – communication.

