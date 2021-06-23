Woodchucks Defeat Rockford Behind Offensive Barrage

WAUSAU, WI – The Wisconsin Woodchucks concluded their homestand in dominating fashion on Father’s Day, scoring eight early runs in a 9-1 win over the Rockford Rivets. The Chucks complete the two-game sweep over Rockford and have now won three of their past four games, all at Athletic Park. Every Woodchuck batter in the starting lineup Sunday afternoon either had a hit or batted in a run. The Chucks had 11 hits in the matchup with four extra base hits.