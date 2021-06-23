Cancel
Flowery Branch, GA

When new Burger King may open in Flowery Branch

By Jeff Gill
The Times
The Times
 8 days ago
A new Burger King is opening on Spout Springs Road near Interstate 985. - photo by Jeff Gill

A new Burger King and Marathon gas station are expected to open in Flowery Branch around July 20, said Jeremy Crosby, construction and development manager for Jones Petroleum, which owns the property.

Construction has been underway for months on the project off Spout Springs Road at Interstate 985’s Exit 12. The site is between Spout Springs Road and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Flowery Branch Lake Lanier, off Holland Dam Road.

The fast-food restaurant will share space inside a 6,000-square-foot building with a Marathon convenience store/gas station.

The Burger King will have two drive-thru lanes and 38 seats in the dining room, and it will feature the chain’s “Garden and Grill” interior décor, Crosby has said.

The convenience store will include a coffee and soda fountain bar, plus “large restrooms for I-985 travelers that get off to shop with us,” he said.

Combined, the restaurant and Marathon will employ about 40 people.

A 3,400-square-foot car wash was approved at the site March 4 by Flowery Branch City Council. An update on that project wasn’t available Wednesday, June 23.

Burger King’s arrival would add to a growing fast-food scene at Exit 12.

McDonald’s opened off Spout Springs at Hog Mountain Road in summer 2020. And a store featuring Dunkin’ doughnuts and Baskin-Robbins ice cream opened May 21 next to McDonald’s.

Burger King is opening soon on Spout Springs Road near Interstate 985. - photo by Jeff Gill
The Times

When a second Chipotle restaurant in Gainesville may open

Gainesville is getting a second Chipotle Mexican Grill. A 2,319-square-foot restaurant is being built at 604 White Sulphur Road, overlooking Jesse Jewell Parkway in New Holland. Developer Richard Culpepper said Thursday, July 1, that the restaurant should be finished this month, then turned over to Chipotle. Chipotle spokesman Tyler Benson...
The Times

Warehouse project set to resurface in South Hall. Here are details

A South Hall warehouse proposal that was challenged unsuccessfully by Hall County is set to come up again in Buford, starting with the Buford Planning Commission on July 20. CA-Ventures is set to ask the commission for annexation of 34 acres at 6533 McEver Road for the 400,000-square-foot development, which has also drawn strong opposition from area residents.
The Times

Hotel, retail, rental cottages among uses proposed as part of complex at Lanier Raceplex

A mixed-use, racing-oriented complex to serve fans, car enthusiasts and the general public is being proposed at Lanier Raceplex in South Hall. The development at 5301 Winder Highway “will create a village concept centered around motorsports and car enthusiasts and with options for recreation, lodging, commercial and residential uses,” a Hall County planning document states.