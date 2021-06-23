When new Burger King may open in Flowery Branch

A new Burger King is opening on Spout Springs Road near Interstate 985. - photo by Jeff Gill

A new Burger King and Marathon gas station are expected to open in Flowery Branch around July 20, said Jeremy Crosby, construction and development manager for Jones Petroleum, which owns the property.

Construction has been underway for months on the project off Spout Springs Road at Interstate 985’s Exit 12. The site is between Spout Springs Road and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Flowery Branch Lake Lanier, off Holland Dam Road.

The fast-food restaurant will share space inside a 6,000-square-foot building with a Marathon convenience store/gas station.

The Burger King will have two drive-thru lanes and 38 seats in the dining room, and it will feature the chain’s “Garden and Grill” interior décor, Crosby has said.

The convenience store will include a coffee and soda fountain bar, plus “large restrooms for I-985 travelers that get off to shop with us,” he said.

Combined, the restaurant and Marathon will employ about 40 people.

A 3,400-square-foot car wash was approved at the site March 4 by Flowery Branch City Council. An update on that project wasn’t available Wednesday, June 23.

Burger King’s arrival would add to a growing fast-food scene at Exit 12.

McDonald’s opened off Spout Springs at Hog Mountain Road in summer 2020. And a store featuring Dunkin’ doughnuts and Baskin-Robbins ice cream opened May 21 next to McDonald’s.