KU basketball guard Ochai Agbaji has been going through the NBA Draft Combine in hopes of making it to the next level. Here's the latest on his status... For now, Agbaji has time to garner feedback from teams before making a final decision in early July. The Jayhawks have space available if he does choose to return to college, though Agbaji did say in declaring for the draft that he would miss playing with his KU teammates and in front of the fans.