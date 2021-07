If you didn't know by now, the Todd Starnes Show has been added to KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3's radio line up. The Todd Starnes show debuted on KWON on Monday afternoon. As a radio affiliate, Starnes gave KWON a mention during one of his programs this week. In the mention, Starnes welcomed KWON to the neighborhood and talked highly of the owners of the Bartlesville station - Kevin, Dorea and Kaleb Potter.