Snell Pitches 5 Scoreless Innings, Padres Beat Dodgers 3-2

By Associated Press
Posted by 
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth and rookie Kim Ha-seong homered off Clayton Kershaw, Blake Snell pitched five scoreless innings and the San Diego Padres got their third straight win against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2. The Padres improved to 6-3 this season against the Dodgers and will go for a three-game sweep Wednesday night. Los Angeles swept San Diego in the NL Division Series last year en route to the World Series title. Snell got his first victory in four career starts against the Dodgers, including three this year. He didn’t factor into the decision in either outing earlier this season.

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington.

