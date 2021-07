Batwoman season 2 reaches its finale next weekend, and this new promo for the last episode teases how the stakes are mounting up for Javicia Leslie’s Scarlet Knight. The good news is that she’s about to get some much-needed backup. After weeks of hinting at it, Camrus Johnson’s Luke Fox is finally about to suit up as Batwing. Get your first look at him in action with this trailer for episode 2×18, titled “Power”, which you can view via the player above.