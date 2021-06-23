Optec International's Newly Acquired Subsidiary WeShield, A New York Based MedTech Company, Releases First Shareholder Update
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / WeShield, who recently received the following award, (https://www.analyticsinsight.net/company-of-the-month-weshield-embracing-ai-to-streamline-high-quality-ppe-and-safety-supplies/), is an established New York based AI (Artificial Intelligence) driven MedTech company in the PPE space with 2020 audited revenues in excess of $55M. WeShield was recently fully acquired by Optec international, Inc. WeShield released the following corporate update today:www.dallassun.com