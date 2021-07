Soft drinks have always been known to have a negative impact on your health. Even the “healthy” alternative diet sodas have been linked to increased risk of stroke. Many dieticians and doctors will vouch to limit your intake of soda or to abstain from it completely, as sodas have been linked to tooth decay, increased risk of cardiovascular disease, and obesity. So it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that soda has also been known to cause damage to your liver.