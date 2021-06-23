CadencyDirect, the Only Native Built on Now App for the ServiceNow Platform for the Financial Close, Extends Digital Workflows for the Office of the CFO

New customization, flexibility, and visibility features help engineering and operations teams work better together to achieve value faster. Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration company, introduced new platform capabilities which are developer-friendly, but built for all. They empower non-developers with customization, flexible orchestration, and intelligent operational visibility. Transposit’s expanded functionality bridges the gap between engineering and ITOps teams so they can work better together to deliver business value more quickly. By enabling teams to work with agility while simultaneously maintaining the governance and process controls, Transposit brings calm to the chaos of managing the complex modern stack.