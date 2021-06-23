Cancel
Software

CadencyDirect, the Only Native Built on Now App for the ServiceNow Platform for the Financial Close, Extends Digital Workflows for the Office of the CFO

 10 days ago

CadencyDirect by Trintech Continues to Drive Value for ServiceNow Customers by Providing Key Stakeholders across the Enterprise with Full Visibility into Critical Financial Data. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the Office of Finance,...

Technology

Sagicor Launches Digital Engagement Platform with Life.io

Life.ioEngage™ strengthens brand awareness to improve Sagicor’s market share. Sagicor, a prominent financial and insurance company in the Caribbean and the Americas has partnered with Life.io, a leading customer engagement technology firm, to provide a state-of-the art digital experience for its customers. Sagicor selected Life.io and its flagship product, Life.ioEngage™...
Retail

Salsify Releases Commerce Experience Workflow Library for the Digital Shelf, Decreasing Time to Publish by up to 40%

Salsify, the Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform that helps brands and retailers win on the digital shelf, announced the release of an exclusive workflow library stocked with pre-built templates capable of helping brands improve the operational efficiency of publishing product content by up to 40 percent. A brand’s ability to decrease the time to publish is critical to winning the retail algorithms that determine who is successful on the digital shelf.
Software

Transposit’s DevOps Process Orchestration Platform Now Empowers Non-Developers to Automate Processes for Digital Operations

New customization, flexibility, and visibility features help engineering and operations teams work better together to achieve value faster. Transposit, the DevOps process orchestration company, introduced new platform capabilities which are developer-friendly, but built for all. They empower non-developers with customization, flexible orchestration, and intelligent operational visibility. Transposit’s expanded functionality bridges the gap between engineering and ITOps teams so they can work better together to deliver business value more quickly. By enabling teams to work with agility while simultaneously maintaining the governance and process controls, Transposit brings calm to the chaos of managing the complex modern stack.
Software

1Spatial Platform updates make complex workflows simple and efficient

Cambridge, UK, 22nd June 2021, (www.1spatial.com) 1Spatial, the global geospatial software and solutions leader, are making complex workflows simple to manage with the latest releases of their core products, 1Integrate and 1Data Gateway. 1Data Gateway 2.4 now has an extended REST API enabling automated submission of data from other applications, whilst...
Personal Finance

Digital Lending Platform Splash Financial Secures $44.3M via Series B from Citi Ventures, DST Global, Others

a digital lending platform that assists borrowers with shopping and comparing financial products from a Splash-powered network of lenders, recently revealed that it has acquired $44.3 million in capital through a Series B round. Splash Financial’s latest investment round includes contributions from DST Global, Citi Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners,...
San Francisco, CA

Tonkean raises $50M to expand its workflow automation platform

Tonkean, a software startup developing a no-code workflow automation platform, today announced that it nabbed $50 million in a series B round led by Accel with participation from Lightspeed Ventures and Foundation Capital. CEO Sagi Eliyahu says that the proceeds will be put toward scaling up the company’s hiring efforts across engineering and go-to-market teams.
Technology

Fintech Stash, a Subscription Platform for Building Wealth, Acquires PayGrade, a Financial Literacy App for Students

the subscription platform that aims to empower middle-class America to build wealth via innovative investing and banking products, has acquired PayGrade, a financial literacy platform assisting students with adopting healthy financial habits. As mentioned in an update shared with CI, the addition of PayGrade aims to deepen Stash’s commitment...
Medical & Biotech

USDM Life Sciences' ProcessX Is ServiceNow Built on Now™ Certified

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. USDM Life Sciences today announced that ProcessX is now certified as part of the ServiceNow Built on Now™ program. Siloed technology systems for regulated and non-regulated workloads are a burden on IT and Quality teams. ProcessX helps minimize fragmented systems and processes to enable pharma, biotech, and medical device customers to manage their non-regulated and GxP regulated business processes in one platform.
Small Business

PKF Investment Banking Closes Sale of Digital Nutrition Coaching Platform Stronger U to Self Esteem Brands

Deal reinforces team’s expertise helping businesses maximize value in competitive M&A market. PKF Investment Banking, the investment banking affiliate of PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, announced today the sale of its client, Stronger U, a leading digital nutrition coaching provider to Self Esteem Brands (SEB), the parent company of Anytime Fitness. The deal reinforces the team’s expertise in helping businesses maximize value while effectively navigating what has become a highly competitive M&A market.
Software

Globys Delivers ServiceNow Application To Increase Digital Self-Service With Communication Service Providers

Globys announced its delivery of a new application which uses ServiceNow to automatically connect enterprises to their Communications Service Providers (CSPs), as an extension of its business-to-business (B2B) Portal Platform and Telecom Expense Management (TEM) Portal solution. This application supports a push towards more employee self-service capabilities, by making all CSP spend and usage details available in the central IT portal, powered by ServiceNow.
Benzinga

Accenture Invests In Digital Payments Platform Imburse

Accenture PLC's (NYSE: ACN) Accenture Ventures made a strategic investment in a cloud-based, payments-as-a-service enterprise platform, Imburse, that simplifies the way global businesses access the global payments ecosystem. The financial terms of the investment remain undisclosed. Imburse works with global insurers, banks, and other large companies to easily connect outdated...
Software

Applitools Extends Visual AI Testing to Native Mobile Apps

At its online Future of Testing: Mobile event, Applitools today previewed the ability to apply visual artificial intelligence (AI) to applications that run natively on a mobile computing platform. Accessed via a cloud service that is currently available for free on a limited basis, the Ultrafast Test Cloud for Native...
Markets

Eltropy Raises $25 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Digital Communications Platform For Financial Institutions

Eltropy, an award-winning compliant and secure digital communications platform for Financial Institutions (FIs), announces that it has closed $25 million in its Series A funding round, led by K1 Investment Management (“K1”), a leading investment firm focused on high-growth enterprise software companies, with additional investment from the Curql Fund and CMFG Ventures. With the funding round, Eltropy plans to more than double its headcount and expand its digital communications platform for FIs.
Politics

NSW to rebuild digital licence platform

The New South Wales government will be rebuilding its digital licensing platform, bringing in CGI to untangle the existing systems currently used by the state. The agreement with the Department of Customer Service will see CGI support a "digital first approach to state licensing", using Calytera's Amanda licencing platform used internationally for broad licensing functions.
The Associated Press

DataConnect Is Now Available Globally Across Six Major Digital Platforms

BERLIN & HARSEWINKEL, Germany, & MANNHEIM, Germany & BURR RIDGE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- DataConnect, the global initiative to enable viewing mixed-brand fleets in a single platform, is now live with an expanded line of six major digital platforms and available to farm operations around the world. Case IH, STEYR and New Holland now join John Deere, CLAAS and the European farm management platform 365FarmNet, which launched the feature late last fall.
Economy

Three Workflows To Improve Data Security For Financial Services

Brian Davidson’s career originated with co-founding Rockland IT Solutions and MSDI, which ultimately led to Congruity360. Effective workflows are the bread and butter of successful financial services organizations. Workflows at these firms involve sequential tasks like customer onboarding, loan processing, investments and document approvals. Financial firms implement these processes to remain cost-effective, efficient and accurate. But not all workflows are created equal.
HackerNoon

How I Built the Fit Ecommerce App with Lisk

I’ve been working on generic immutability solutions for a while. However, a few months ago, I decided to "forget" everything I learned previously and focus on generating very specific products that solve real and daily problems. For that purpose, I decided to review existing technologies and arm myself with a...