People on the Move
Vice President of Public Policy & Operations at Massachusetts Business Roundtable. As Vice President of Public Policy & Operations, Claire will manage administrative operations, membership resources, and events while also supporting the Roundtable’s public policy agenda and priorities. Prior to joining the Roundtable, Claire worked in the Governor Deval Patrick Administration and at several prominent non-profit organizations, including HubWeek, the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, and the Alliance for Business Leadership (ABL).www.bizjournals.com