Economy

People on the Move

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President of Public Policy & Operations at Massachusetts Business Roundtable. As Vice President of Public Policy & Operations, Claire will manage administrative operations, membership resources, and events while also supporting the Roundtable’s public policy agenda and priorities. Prior to joining the Roundtable, Claire worked in the Governor Deval Patrick Administration and at several prominent non-profit organizations, including HubWeek, the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, and the Alliance for Business Leadership (ABL).

Congress & CourtsAnchorage Daily News

U.S. Supreme Court again expands corporate power at workers’ expense

The U.S. Supreme Court has gone and done it again. They’ve set aside the will of the people in favor of the will of the corporations. In the case Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, the U.S. Supreme Court decided 6-3 that Cedar Point Nursery and Fowler Packing Company have Constitutional rights to exclude union organizers from their properties.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
California StatePosted by
CALMatters

Koch brothers win legal duel with California

This is an apt topic for Independence Day — whether the U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow for privacy and free speech last week or undermined California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court,...
Arizona Statebizjournals

Renewed tax break for Arizona angel investors heads to Ducey’s desk

Last week, the Arizona State Legislature voted in favor of extending the Small Business Capital Investment Incentive, a program commonly called the angel tax credit that’s designed to encourage investment into startups by giving a tax break to the people writing checks. The program, which is run by the Arizona...
Michigan StatePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Employer Raises Wages to $20 An Hour To Find Workers

Employers here in Michigan are getting creative in finding ways to get workers back on the job so they can keep their businesses going. Due to the pandemic and many collecting unemployment with an added $300 per week coming from the Federal government, folks just are not in a hurry to get back to work. Just about every fast food business in town has signs posted that they are hiring.
Educationlegalnews.com

Anti-bias, professionalism standards teed up for law schools, ABA reports

The Council of the ABA Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar is developing new requirements for American Bar Association-approved law schools to provide substantial opportunities for training and education in bias, cross-cultural competency and racism as well as professional identity development. Proposed changes to law school curriculum...
Home & Gardenbizjournals

Eric Friske

Henson Efron is proud to announce attorney Eric Friske has been reappointed by Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan to another term on the Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience, and Interior Design, effective June 23, 2021 through January 6, 2025. He was previously appointed by Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton for the term 2017–2021. Eric presently serves as Chair of the Board’s complaint committee.
Economybizjournals

Richard Markwith

TranSystems Corp., a national transportation consulting firm that provides engineering, architectural, planning and construction solutions, names Rich Markwith as Executive Vice President, Strategy. Markwith will lead the development of market sectors and key services, overseeing the top line side of the business, including the project pipeline, wins and sales. Markwith has more than 30 years of experience in the planning, design and construction management on transportation projects.
Advocacythejacksonpress.org

Gates Foundation Will Spend $1.4 Billion Pushing Population Control Worldwide

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation plans to spend another $1.4 billion over the next five years to prevent families from having children. The Gates’ philanthropy organization has been a huge supporter of contraception and abortion for decades, sending millions of dollars to pro-abortion groups like Planned Parenthood, the Population Council and MSI Reproductive Choices (formerly Marie Stopes International).
Businessbizjournals

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Charitiesbizjournals

Jennifer Broome

Jennifer leads a team of fundraising professionals and manages multiple revenue streams to ensure that the critical work of Prosperity Now is fully funded. Her broad expertise in building comprehensive and sustainable fundraising programs is informed by years of experience in many types of revenue-generating activities.
PoliticsShelbyville News

New state laws in effect this month

The Indiana General Assembly passed a number of laws this year and many of them will go into effect on July 1. Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) was proud to support the several policies and looks forward to their positive impact on District 42 communities. House Enrolled Act 1230, for example,...
Constructionbizjournals

LUL renews contract with state, KentuckianaWorks for training program

The $500,000 program is meant to be a pipeline for women and minorities to enter the construction industry. Most Admired CEOs Awards honor outstanding chief executives (and those holding equivalent titles — including, but not limited to, owner, executive director, president and managing principal) in the Louisville area at for-profit and nonprofit companies.

