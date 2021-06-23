Cancel
Adair County, IA

Adair County Board of Supervisors meeting recap

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 10 days ago
(Adair Co.) The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Conservation Board Correspondence, Manure Management Plan Updates and a Step Raise for an employee of the Engineer’s Office at their meeting this morning.

The Adair County Board of Supervisors agreed to sign the Conservation letter in disagreement of the Conservation Board’s decision for Conservation staff members to attend the Greenfield Chamber Main Street Golf Outing and to be paid their normal working hours for this event. The Supervisors would like those employees to use their vacation or comp time for the event. Supervisor Jodie Hoadley….

In other activity, the Supervisors acknowledged receipt of the manure management plan update from Rose Acre Stuart Egg Farm and Van Eaton Site #1. The Supervisors also approved a six-month wage rate progression for Secondary Roads employee Dustin Hepp at 97-cents for a total of $19.04.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
