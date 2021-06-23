Thomas Aldrich
Senior Project Manager & Self-Perform Leader at DPR Construction. Thomas Aldrich was elected as President of the Board of the ACE Mentor Greater Boston Area. He served on the Board for 3 years supporting strategic planning and fundraising. His passion for the organization was driven by his experience as a mentor, working with local students. With 20+ years of experience, he provides students insight into what a career in construction could be. Through the program he shares his knowledge construction, inspiring future generations to enter the AEC field.www.bizjournals.com