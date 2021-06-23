FIRST LOOK: The University Of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Medical Center In Aberdeen
The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH; Bel Air, Md.) wanted to offer a new medical facility to support the health and well-being of residents at its Aberdeen, Md., campus, as well as one that was flexible in design to support the region's growth and needs. The future medical center will increase access to services, have coordinated efforts between hospital-based and community care providers, and be supported with state-of-the-art technology.