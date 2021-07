The Full Moon in Capricorn on the 24th will be a very interesting transit for many, since the Moon will be sextile Jupiter in Pisces. It will be a time where we can feel great optimism, but because it is Cancer season, this might be offset by some of the powerful emotions we can feel. Try to find your grounding force and focus while also adapting to the emotional aspects in our lives. This Saturn ruled moon will remind us that feeling accomplished, having a plan and putting in the work can get us to where we want.