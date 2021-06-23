Cancel
East Bay city approves large-scale cannabis business at former Kmart

By Judith Prieve
Mercury News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed large-scale cannabis business with indoor cultivation, distribution, manufacturing and a dispensary got the green light to proceed from the Antioch City Council. The council on Tuesday unanimously approved the use permit, a variance and design review application for an independent San Francisco-based company to locate at the site of the former Kmart at 3625 E. 18th St. in northeastern Antioch, one of the city’s two designated overlay districts where such business is allowed.

