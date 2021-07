What do Buddy Holly and Misha Mansoor have in common? You guessed it: the Stratocaster. With its unbeatable playing ergonomics, matchless versatility, and curvaceous aesthetics the Strat is still proving itself as relevant today as it was when it was first released back in 1954. This timeless design just won’t stop winning guitar players over decades down the line. And as each generation reinvents rock ‘n’ roll, the Strat continues to evolve while somehow never straying too far from its essential formula.