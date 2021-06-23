New FTC chair Lina Khan is Big Tech’s biggest nightmare
The newly appointed chair of the powerful Federal Trade Commission, an agency with broad authority to police America’s biggest corporations including its tech giants, has been one of Silicon Valley’s chief critics, earning her the bromide of being leader of the "hipster antitrust" movement among young scholars. They want to expand existing antitrust law to better target issues like corporate concentration and income inequality.www.marketwatch.com