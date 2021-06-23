New FTC chair Lina Khan is Big Tech’s biggest nightmare

The Federal Trade Commission today voted to revoke a 2015 policy statement that limited regulators from challenging companies for anticompetitive practices. The Democratic-majority commission voted 3-2 in favor of scrapping the “Statement of Enforcement Principles,” which limited what the agency could do. For the most part, it prevented regulators from challenging companies with regard to “unfair methods of competition” if no violation of existing antitrust laws could be sufficiently proved. Those laws are the Sherman Act and the Clayton Act.