Vivian L Jansen, 82 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home. Vivian was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Oct. 21, 1938, the daughter of the late Clarence and Marie (Spitzmiller) Kunkel. In addition to her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jansen, who died on June 3, 1982; a daughter, Gina Fox; three brothers; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. Vivian is survived by her son, Paul (Annie) Jansen of Milford; four daughters, Maria (Bart) Fortune of Peebles, Barbara (Tom) Bauer of Peebles; Jenny (Brian) Fox of Williamsburg, and Jamie (Paul) Schmidl, of Amelia. Vivian also leaves a brother, Myles Kunkel of Cincinnati and a sister, Mary Joy (George) Balz of Bethel. Vivian will be missed by her 29 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Presentation Ministries, 5701 Lawshe Road, Peebles, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Presentation Ministries. Father Dohrman Byers will officiate the service. A Chapel Service will be held for Vivian on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio, followed by interment at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Vivian’s name to Presentation Ministries, 5701 Lawshe Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.